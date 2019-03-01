



The African Union (AU) has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election in the Feb. 23 presidential election.

In a statement on the AU Commission’s website on Friday, the Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, welcomed the successful conduct of the presidential and national sssembly elections in Nigeria.

He stated that “following the announcement made by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Feb. 27, AU congratulates President Muhammadu Buhari for winning the presidential election.

“The union wishes President Buhari and the people of Nigeria success in efforts to build a peaceful, stable and prosperous country.”

Mahamat reiterated the conclusions of the AU Observer Mission and other international observers on the election process as largely peaceful and orderly and in conformity with Nigeria’s legal framework.

The chairperson said the largely peaceful conduct of the elections marked another important step in the consolidation of democracy in Nigeria.

He commended INEC for the conduct of the elections, and all the political actors and the Nigerian people for their high participation and maturity.

He also called on stakeholders to continue “in this exemplary spirit’’ and refer to existing constitutional and legal framework and other peaceful meansto resolve any dispute that may arise.

Mahamat expressed optimism in the “peaceful conduct of the remainder of the elections’’ and renewed the AU’s commitment to continue working with the Nigerian authorities in support of the efforts and in furtherance of the continental agenda.