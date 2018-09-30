Confusion is currently trailing the governorship primary of the Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress.

As at 11.30am, there are indications that the national committee to supervise the primary had yet to arrive the state capital, Abeokuta.

Party members however turned out in their scores at various wards across the state, waiting for the umpires from Abuja.

At Ward 6, Itoko, Abeokuta, at 10.30am, when our correspondent visited the ward, APC members were already on the queue, waiting.

The serving Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr. Afolabi Afuape, sighted at the ward told journalists that the members had gathered at the ward from 7am.

He said, “We are still awaiting the team from Abuja, the members of the APC had turned up at the ward since 7am.”

There are, however, conflicting information that the primary might have been postponed till either Monday or Tuesday.

The state Publicity Secretary of the APC, Chief Wole Elegbede, in a press statement on Sunday said members should disregard the rumour making the rounds that the primary was not holding.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party in the state is holding a parallel governorship primary in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The faction headed by Bayo Dayo is holding its own at the party secretariat along the Presidential Boulevard, Abeokuta. The two governorship aspirants are Alhaji Wole Adeyanyu and Prince Adeleke Shittu.

Shortly before the primary began, Alhaji Wole Adeyanju announced his withdraw willingly from the race.

The Sikirulahi Ogundele-led faction is holding its own inside the marquee, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library complex, Abeokuta.

This faction has only one governorship aspirant, Oladipupo Adebutu, who is currently a member of the House of Representatives.