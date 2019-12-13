<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Confusion continues to trail the mega rally for the defection of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Thursday night, as the Inspector-General of Police, Abubakar Adamu Mohammed, issued two separate letters of approval and suspension of the rally.

This is even as sources in the camp of Ize-Iyamu insist that the rally will hold by all means.

One of the letters which was addressed to the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, and signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP, ACP Idowu Owohunwa, expressed approval for request for police deployment for security at the rally.

The letter read in part; “I am to respectfully inform your excellency that the Inspector-General of Police has approved the request and has directed the Commissioner of Police, Edo state command to provide adequate security for the event as requested.”

The second letter titled Re: Request to stop the purported All Progressives Congress (APC) rally in Benin city, Edo state, and addressed to the State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, was also signed by ACP Owohunwa.

“In cognisance of the security consequences of the proposed mega rally, I am to confirm that the Inspector-General of Police has directed the Commissioner of Police, Edo state command, to emplace appropriate security framework that is directed at suspending the rally until further notice.

“He has also been directed to summon a meeting of all parties inconvenience the political development with a view to engaging them towards giving effect to his directives in overriding internal security interest,” the letter said.

Meanwhile, the national chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has landed in Benin, ahead of the mega rally.

Oshiomhole who was sighted at the Benin city airport Thursday evening, arrived in a private flight, in company of his chief of staff, Barr. Patrick Obahiagbon.