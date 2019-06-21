<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The election of two speakers and deputies by the Bauchi State House of Assembly has thrown the state into confusion.

Eleven out of the 31 elected members of the Assembly sat as early as 7:00am and elected Abubakar Suleiman Ningi as speaker yesterday.

Ningi is a member representing Ningi Central Constituency and a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was nominated by Babayo Muhammad, representing Hardawa constituency and Jamilu Umar Dahiru, the only NNPP member who is representing Bauchi Central constituency.

They were seconded by Bakoji Aliyu Bobo, the member representing Chiroma constituency. Ahmed Kawule was nominated by Babayo Muhammad, and seconded by member representing Lere Bula, Muhammad Lumo.

Danlami Kawule a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) representing Zungur/Galambi was also elected as the Deputy Speaker by the same group of lawmakers.

The development took a twist as 18 members of House held a parallel election in front of the legislative house around 11:00 am.

Since the members could not gain access into the chamber as it was locked, they held a parallel election outside the complex.

However, the session was disrupted as security agents fired tear gas cannisters and dispersed the lawmakers.

The members claimed that they conducted the separate election because they were told that the inauguration of the House would be conducted at 8:00am but to their surprise, 11 lawmakers allegedly loyal to the governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed elected Ningi.

Damina is a former speaker in the eight House of Assembly and a member of the APC. He was returned in the parallel election through a voice vote.

The ninth Assembly inauguration was earlier scheduled to hold 10:00 am but the 11 members came early as 6:00 am to elect a speaker and went ahead with the inauguration.

Thereafter, security agents fired teargas cannister to disperse the 20 lawmakers elected on the platform of the APC.

APC has 22 out of the 31 Assembly members; PDP has eight while NNPP has only a member.