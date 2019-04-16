<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Independent National Electoral Commission has said it will conduct a supplementary election in Ajeromi/Ifelodun Federal Constituency of Lagos State.

INEC had declared the February 23 National Assembly election inconclusive in the constituency.

But the Director and Head of Voter’s Education, INEC, Lagos State, Mr. Femi Akinbiyi in a statement on Tuesday said the supplementary election would be conducted in 71 polling units across eight wards of Ajeromi/Ifelodun with 8,984 registered voters.

He stated that no date has been fixed for the poll but added that the Commission would conclude the election in a peaceful atmosphere, with the cooperation of the stakeholders.

He added that the commission will hold stakeholders meeting for ‘supplementary election in the constituency’ on Wednesday.

Akinbiyi said the event would hold at 11am at the INEC office in Ajeromi/Ifelodun Local Government.