National chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, said Nigeria was on the verge of becoming a one-party country under previous administrations of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Oshiomole, who made the claim in an interview on Channels Television’s Roadmap 2019, accused the PDP of crippling its oppositions while in power.

“PDP almost succeeded in turning Nigeria to a one-party state,” Adams Oshiomole said.

“If you wanted to be politically involved and active, and you wanted to seek election regardless of your individual views and conviction, the only business in town was to join PDP.”

The former governor of Edo State said some members of the then opposition were appointed as special advisers to the president, stressing that “Nigeria effectively became a one-party state.”

He alleged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) under his leadership was seen as the unofficial opposition and became the “only credible voice” that could question the decisions of the then government.

On next year’s general elections and defections from the ruling APC to the PDP, Oshiomole insisted that Nigerian Senate President Bukola Saraki should resign as the Senate President.

“I remain convinced that Saraki must vacate the position of Senate President as a matter of honour,” Oshiomole said.

“If he does not choose the path of honour, he will be democratically removed as the President of the Senate. I am emphasising logic and political morality, plus law.”

Oshiomhole said Saraki who emerged as the Senate President on the platform of the party would not be allowed to “impose minority rule” in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

He stated that the principle of democracy which dictates the majority should spearhead leadership of the National Assembly must be followed.