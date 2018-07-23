Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has insisted that he is not losing sleep over threats by the RAPC to leave the party.

Recall that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said Oshiomhole is licking his vomit after the ‘no loss of sleep’ comment on the Reformed-APC faction.

Reacting to the comment, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP spokesman, said Oshiomhole dismissed R-APC yet went ahead to pay a nocturnal visit to Buba Galadima, its chairman, “in what appeared a fence-mending gesture”.

Speaking to State House correspondents on Monday at the Presidential Villa, Oshiomhole described those planning to return to the PDP as men who lack honour.

On PDP saying he is losing sleep, he said “No, I am not losing sleep. I am sleeping very well. I still maintain that I don’t see any many of honour who with his eyes open left PDP on the account of their gross mismanagement, abuse of the treasury and all of the crime that the PDP committed, I don’t see them whatever their irritations, that cannot be a justifications to return a house that all we need to do is to play back their own tape about what PDP represents and why they left.

“I still hold the view that you can’t vomit in the morning and covert it to lunch in the afternoon if you have honour. And that position still remains the same.”

Oshiomole, who said they are party members who have genuine grievances and those who are just mercenaries, added that the job of the party is to sift the wheat from the chaff and find solutions to genuine grievances.

He stated “I have made this point clear that we can distinguish the mercenaries from those who genuinely have complains. Our business as party leaders is to try and manage, listen and find solutions to those who have verifiable complains.

“But those who are permanent mercenaries and are in this business for personal issues, there is not much we can do about that and we are not going to change the core values of the party in order to retain them.

“So, let me reinstate, we remain committed and I have said so from the Word go in my acceptance speech when I was elected, that we knowledge the fact that there are people with genuine complains, for such people we are ready to listen, we are ready to act in the basis of justice, fairness, no arrogance and inclusion. I remain committed to those.”

Reiterating his earlier position that he will not deal with mercenaries, he said most of them cannot deliver their wards during election.

“However, on principle I do not deal with political mercenaries, that remains my position. I will not miss my sleep because a lot of these guys cannot on a good day deliver their unit. And we have the records that tells us who won elections where.

“And I am a tested fighter, I fought them from Edo from zero-zero and I overcame their most powerful godfathers. So, I know what I am talking about, I speak from experience and I will talk, negotiate and persuade but there are core principles that are not negotiable,” he stated.