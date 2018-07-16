The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it will adopt direct primary method in Osun State in choosing a candidate ahead of the state’s governorship election.

The national chairman of the ruling party, Adams Oshiomole, said this on Monday in Abuja after the screening of the 17 aspirants for the September 2 election.

According to the chairman, the method remains the ”most democratic way of handling the primary”.

Mr Oshiomole revealed the party has nominated the governor of Zamfara State, Abdul-aziz Yari, to chair the panel that was set up to coordinate the exercise.

Speaking on the incessant killings in the country, the recently elected official charged heads of security agencies to prove their competence by ensuring that the menace is curbed and peace restored.

Meanwhile, a group, the ‘All Progressive Congress Forum of Local Government Youth Leaders’, through a letter to the national chairman said it is opposed to direct primary.

According to the group, the direct primary was being championed by a ”smaller unit of the party”.

The group said the party should go ahead with the delegate system in order to pick its gubernatorial candidate ”as done in Kogi, Edo, Ondo, and Anambra States and recently in Ekiti State.

It also suggested that the Osun West Senatorial District should be allowed to produce the next governor.

“East Senatorial District, where the present governor hails from will complete their eight years uninterrupted tenure. In view of the above facts, the West Senatorial District should be allowed to present the flag-bearer of the party with a view to winning the forthcoming election,” it argued.