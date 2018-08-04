National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has called on the youths and supporters of the party to support President Muhammadu Buhari “to Root out thieves and treasury looters, who believe it is their birthright to continue to loot.”

Oshiomhole stated this yesterday in Benin City while addressing APC youths and supporters of the party who gathered at the Benin Airport to welcome him.

He promised to meet their expectations as far as the running of the party was concerned.

Oshiomhole also said the era of use and dump in politics was over, adding that every grievance they had with the government in Edo would be addressed.

His words: “We must support the President and the APC to remove all those thieves, all those looters who believe it is their birthright to continue to loot; those who say that their purpose in government is for juicy not for the welfare of the people.

“I am very, very grateful and humbled. I want to make a promise to you, that I will represent the feelings, the aspirations and I will meet your expectations as far as the running of the All Progressives Congress is concerned”.

He continued: “At this point I am very clear. We will have to fight odds on the basis of our conviction and we will adjust our style; we will not borrow other people’s style. I am very proud of my working class background and we will bring those values into the leadership and management of the APC.

“I will ensure working together with President Buhari that government focuses on the people; that government will not focus on the welfare of the few at the expense of the majority; that government must do everything possible to ensure that those who work have something to show for their labour”.

Furthermore, he said: “To our people here, I want to assure you that I will work together with our governor and ensure that any error, any concern that you have that they are addressed satisfactorily. And I want to assure you that the tradition of carry our people along will be sustained; you represent what I call our infantry division, you are the ones on election day who ensure that our voters come out, you are the ones who ensure that the PDP rigging machine was defeated. We must keep you as a standing force, together we will match on and will ensure that everyone who works is looked after.

“I know there are people with all kinds of stories but let me assure you that after the storm the weather will settle. Trust me, as you have not abandoned me, I will never abandon you and to our youths, I want to particularly appeal to you; don’t lose faith. There will be work, there will be participation; there will be involvement, there will be crucifix we will not throw away anybody. Nobody will be used and dumped. If yesterday has come beautiful, tomorrow will be better, I am back home because as they say.

To those who defected to the opposing PDP, the APC national chairman said for a party that is committed to the people which he agreed to lead, the party will continue to engage them and pro-attack at the same time irrespective of people branding him an attack dog.

“Whether they call me attack dog or not, I will rather be an attack dog than be a mushroom eater. I asked you to understand that what is at stake is beyond the APC and the PDP. Nigeria is much more than the sum total of all the political parties. When you see all the sponsor debate, I am at home.

“We will see who will be president next year February. In Edo, they made this argument that politics is different than labour, we used labour tactics to humble them and they became converted. Exactly the same way we used it in Edo, we will use it either in Kwara, Benue or Sokoto or anywhere.

“Be fair in your reportage, this is not about me, it is not about them, it is about the Nigeria people. We cannot for those questioning my choice of style. I will not adopt the ruling class tactics to deal with a cankerworm of disease. I offer different style in order to get different outcome”, Oshiomhole declared.