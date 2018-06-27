The Progressive Minds, a pressure group within the Delta State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on Wednesday appealed to the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole to urgently wade into the factional crisis presently rocking the state chapter of the party.

The group is worried that the crisis which severed the party into the Emerhor and Omo-Agege factions with each producing separate executives from the ward level to the state, could lead to defeat of the party in next year’s general election in the state.

In a communique issued at the end of its meeting, the group beg to Oshiomole to reconcile all the various interest groups.

Congratulating Oshiomhole and other elected national officers of the party, the group also thanked President Mohammadu Buhari for providing purposeful leadership for the party.

Signed by its leader, Ovuoke Oshasha, chairman, Mr. Evans Akponana and one other, the communique expressed worry over the leadership tussle in Delta State APC, especially after the ward, local government and state congresses.

Noting that there were bound to be quarrel where there were people from different backgrounds with different political ideologies, they stressed the need for all leaders of the party in the State to together and work for the growth of the APC in the state.

The communiqué read: “We the Progressive Minds humbly appeal to the current national leadership of our great party, All Progressives Congress, APC, to urgently resolve the present political crisis among our leaders in Delta State APC, because united we stand divided we fall.

“We want you as our new national leader to use your good office to advice or warn media aides of our political leaders in Delta State to stop further negative publications. We need all the leaders in Delta State APC to grow the party and win the 2019 elections in Delta State.

“Also, we appeal to our leaders to warn their followers against any action that may not be in the interest of our party generally and which may hinder the success of APC in Delta State.”