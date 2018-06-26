Newly elected national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has formally taken over the mantle of leadership from Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

At a brief ceremony which took place at the national headquarters of the APC in Abuja on Tuesday, Oshiomhole paid tributes to Oyegun and members of the former National Working Committee for all they did to keep the party afloat.

Oshiomhole used the opportunity to deny reports that the ruling party had adopted the slogan, ”Progress” in place of the “Change mantra”.

Oshiomhole said: “We have not changed APC slogan. I am not aware of any meeting of the organ of the party that decided on the change of our slogan. Progress is the outcome of change”.

Oshiomhole slammed the Peoples Democratic Party for raising issues about APC’s Change slogan, saying that it was due to the change Nigerians effected in 2015 that the country is now witnessing progress.