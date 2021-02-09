



Immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressive party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Tuesday revalidated his membership of the party but said the exercise was contrary to the party’s constitution.

While fielding questions from journalists shortly after revalidating his membership of the party at Unit 1, ward 10, Iyamho, Etsako West local government of Edo state, Oshiomhole said the exercise ought to be a review of the register to bring in those who have joined newly, delete those who have edited or dead.

He said: “APC is governed by constitution and not by man, the constitution only provides for registration and I registered as a member of the APC in 2014 under the Interim national chairman Chief Bisi Akande.

“There is nothing in the APC constitution that says a member shall revalidate or renew its membership. Once you registered when you joined the party and you have not decamped, you are a member . So revalidation is strange to our constitution,”

He said, “I have only done this because I want peace to reign but in doing this, we have to be careful not to create constitutional breach.





“By asking me to revalidate my membership means I was not a member when I have never leave the party, so I think the correct language should be eithe reviewing or updating because it make sense to review voters register due to the new members that have joined or those that have exited,”

He said the party has been updating its register from time to time, noting that most of the governors under the party today became members following voters register update hence they were able to contest the governorship election under the party.

“So what this means now is that I have come here to do another registration but I insist that my registration never expired within the provision of the APC constitution.

He said, “as for me, I think we should just moved on, I am happy I just did it but I don’t need it because my membership has not expired and it can only expired when I decamped, and if I am returning then I can revalidate.

“History didn’t just begin today, if we don’t have a valid register, how did we conduct the congress in 2015 in which 16 million registered APC members voted to nominate president Muhammadu Buhari before the general election.

“I am a founding governor of APC, I am not a creation of APC, some of those who are rowdy here and there now came to join APC, but we formed the APC,” he said.