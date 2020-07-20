



A former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has vowed not to rest until his successor, Godwin Obaseki, is removed from office in the forthcoming governorship election in the State.

Oshiomhole spoke to a crowd of All Progressives Congress, APC, supporters who received him on his arrival from Abuja at the weekend.

Oshiomhole lamented that Obaseki, who he nominated to succeed him in 2016, allegedly became a snake and started fighting party members by destroying their properties and arresting them unwarrantedly.

“I have come home for only one project. I am not going back to Abuja until the project is completed. I came back home not to rest, but to work,” Oshiomhole said.

“The governor was demolishing the houses of our members while some were being jailed for trump up charges; these are the people who fought for him to become governor.

“I begged those who were being persecuted to take it easy, that they shouldn’t burn the house we all laboured to build because we want to smoke out the snake. Now, the snake has been smoked out of the house.





“A few weeks earlier, the snake said APC was his house and that he was not leaving. Less than 72 hours after saying this, he left.

“If we had burnt the house because the snake was giving us a problem, we would all have been homeless by now,” he added.

Recall that Obaseki had resigned from the APC after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari last month.

His resignation came after his disqualification from participating in the party’s gubernatorial primaries.

The APC screening committee had disqualified Obaseki due to what it called defective certificate.

He later joined the PDP where he participated in the party’s primary election and emerged as the party’s candidate for the September 2020 governorship election.

Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu will bear the APC’s flag in the governorship election after he was declared winner of the Edo State party primaries with a total of 27,838 votes.