The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole, on Saturday alleged that politicians in the country are trying to give the security challenges in the country an ethnic colouration in other to score cheap political points.

He therefore urged Nigerians not to allow themselves to be deceived by such antics.

Mr Oshiomole stated this in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, at a rally organised by the party to welcome some new members who recently decamped from the ruling People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the state.

According to him, there is a plot to portray the government of President Muhammadu Buhari in bad light by portraying all the killings in some states in the country as the handwork of herdsmen.

“Let me urge you to be more careful because this season people are spreading untruth. People are being hired to turn the gospel upside down. They want us to believe that every problem should be explained in ethnic and religious terms,” he said.

“We have a problem and we must confront those problems. Criminals must be dealt with individually as criminals and government at all levels must work hard to protect every Nigerian regardless of tribe or religion,” he said.

He said President Buhari and the security agencies are working hard to put an end to the security challenges facing the country.

Mr Oshiomole urged the people of the South East to vote for APC and President Buhari in next year’s election as he has delivered democracy dividends to the zone.

“If Buhari has remembered the South east which did not give him more than 10 percent in 2015 imagine what he will do if you give him 85 per cent in 2019,” he said.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, in his remarks said in 2015 he pleaded with the South East not to put its eggs in one basket but his pleadings fell on deaf ears.

“In 2015 I pleaded with the zone not to put our eggs in one basket. To day I want them to compare the 16 years of PDP and relate it with just 3 years of APC. The three years of APC is greater than the 16 years of PDP,” he said.

He said that in addition to the new River Niger bridge and many federal roads in the zone, Mr Buhari has also approved a new agency for robotics and artificial intelligence to be established in the South east.

“The time has come for the South east to be in the mainstream of Nigerian politics by voting for President Buhari and APC in 2019,” he said.

He urged the people not to give their PVCs to anybody but to guide it jealously as it is the only way they can return President Buhari in 2019.

Former Governor of Abịa State, Orji Uzor Kalu, said the new River Niger bridge, which the PDP could not construct in 16 years, has now reached 53 per cent completion.

He also noted that work is progressing in the two major highways in the zone, the Onitsha to Enugu Road and the Enugu Port harcourt expressway.

According to him, the South east will give the president and APC majority of its votes in 2019 to repay him for all the projects and democracy dividends he has cited in the zone.

Some of the decampees who were received include, Senator Sunny Ogboji, former Minister of Power and Steel, Goody Ogbaga, for Secretary to the State Government, Ifeanyi Odoh, and former Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Augustine Nwankwegu.

The rally which was scheduled to hold at the Pa Oruta Ngele stadium Abakaliki, was later moved to a a playground near the Enugu-Abakaliki expressway following the refusal of the state government to grant the APC permission to use the stadium.