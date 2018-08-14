The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has met with APC senators at his Aso drive campaign office in Maitama, Abuja.

The meeting which was held behind closed doors on Monday night is reported to be aimed at appraising the activities of the party amidst recent defections to the opposing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The meeting began around 9:00 p.m. with gun-wielding police officers preventing journalists from gaining entrance into the building.

Oshiomhole, last week at a press conference, called on APC Senators to impeach the Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Oshiomhole while calling for the impeachment of Saraki also accused him of anti-party activities while in the APC and before he defected to the PDP.

He claimed further that Saraki intentionally delayed the passage of the 2018 budget, to frustrate the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to develop critical infrastructure in the country.