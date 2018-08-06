National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is scheduled to meet with party leaders in Edo State, this week, in a bid to address perceived growing dissatisfaction among party faithful over alleged abandonment by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The meeting which might hold, on Thursday, is also said to be part of effort by the APC chairman to stem the move of many of the party leaders in the state who have threatened to defect to other parties if the situation was not redressed.

The mood of party supporters, who turned up at the Benin Airport, last Friday, to welcome Oshiomhole, who arrived the state for the first since his emergence as National chairman of the party, indicated that all was not well, as youths were heard shouting “we don’t want to be used and dumped”.

In response, Oshiomhole urged the waiting crowd to be calm, assuring that “I am aware of all your complaints but I can assure that you cannot be used and dumped”.

It was learnt that APC leaders later stormed Oshiomhole’s residence in Benin to complain of how the APC administration in the state had abandoned and humiliated them, threatening to leave the party of he fails to call the governor to order.

“This meeting will shape the future of APC in Edo State because everybody is tired and angry, most people had remained in the party because of Oshiomhole who is our leader.

“He brought Obaseki to us to support him and now all he built is being destroyed by the government he put in place.

“So, we are hoping he will solve the problem so that APC will win this state in the next election and even in the governorship election in 2020”, a source said in Benin.

Recall that a former Youth Leader of the party, in Edo South, Tony Adun had, at a press conference, criticised the policies and programmes of the Obaseki administration, accusing the governor of marginalising and neglecting party members who worked for the success of the APC in 2016.

Adun also accused the governor of awarding contracts to his friends from Lagos State while indigenous contractors in the state were abandoned.

He, therefore, warned that if those issues were not addressed, the party stood the risk of losing the next general election in the state.

‎Similarly, a chieftain of the party in the state, Charles Idahosa, had earlier withdrawn from party activities, last May, over what he described as “the attitude of the governor towards party leaders in the state”.