National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has called on members of the party to support efforts by President Muhammadu Buhari to flush out politicians who were bent on looting the nation’s treasury.

Oshiomhole made this known on Friday while addressing a crowd of supporters at the Benin Airport, in the Edo State capital.

The former Edo governor, who was apparently reacting to the recent defections from the ruling APC, also noted that the Federal Government would not sacrifice the welfare of the citizens for politicians only interested in getting juicy appointments.

Oshiomhole said, “We will ensure, working together with President Buhari that government will not focus on the welfare of a few at the expense of the majority. Government will ensure that those who work have something to show for their labour.

“We must support the President and the APC to remove all those looters, who believe it is their birthright to continue to loot (and) those who say that their purpose in government is for juicy (appointments) and not for the welfare of the people.”

The national chairman said that his leadership would provide true representation that would meet the aspirations of Nigerians.

He stated, “At this point, I am very clear; we will have to fight on, on the basis of our conviction. And we will adopt our style.

“We will not borrow other people’s style. I am very proud of my working-class background and we will bring that value into the leadership and management of the All Progressives Congress.”

Oshiomhole continued, “I will work together with our governor and ensure that any concerns that you have are addressed satisfactorily. And I want to assure you that the tradition of carrying our people along will be sustained.

“You represent what I call our infantry division; you are the ones who ensure that our voters come out on election day. You were the ones who ensured that the PDP rigging machine was defeated.

“We must keep you as a standing force. Together, we will march on and we will ensure that everyone who worked is looked after. I know that there are people with all kinds of stories but let me assure you, after the storm, the weather will settle.”

The APC national chairman, however, appealed to the youth to remain committed to the APC, as no one would be “used and dumped” under his watch.