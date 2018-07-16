The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has described reports about the exit of Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom from the party as untrue.

Addressing journalists shortly after the meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), Oshiomhole said he believed that the governor was a loyal party man and a man of integrity who will not take such steps without consulting with the party leadership.

While responding to question on the reported dumping of APC by Governor Ortom, the APC chairman said: “the party will not comment on the basis of rumour. I am sure that eventually we will find out the facts of the matter and we will now act. Governor Ortom is a respected, prominent member of the APC and he has said repeatedly to me that he will not leave the APC unless he was pushed out”.

Governor Ortom on Monday said APC had given him a red card and he was now a freeman waiting for any party that would admit him into its fold.

“As for party, I have been given red card and I’m outside the pitch. So, if I have been given red card and I’m standing outside, I’m a free man.

“So I don’t know what will happen next but I’m waiting. If ones approach me, then I will tell the Benue people that I’m joining another football club. I’m a child of destiny and it’s only God that will decide what I will be,” Governor Ortom had said during the inauguration of Special Adviser on Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Jerome Torshimbe.