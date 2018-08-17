A former Rivers State Governor, Dr. Peter Odili, has been eulogised as a unifying figure and an apostle of politics without bitterness.

The sentiment was expressed by the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, in a statement personally signed by him to felicitate with the erstwhile Rivers helmsman on his 70th birthday on August 15.

“It is gratifying to note that long after office, you are still widely adored. It can only be a measure of the durability of the bridge of unity you built across the nation’s divides – whether ethnic or religious. Even critics would acknowledge your quintessence as the apostle of politics without bitterness,” Oshiomhole said.

“Even more remarkable is the seamless way you have transited from active life in partisan politics to the nobler station of statesmanship and mentoring, thus teaching us that opportunities exist for life after office.

“In the home front, you remain a role model as a romantic husband, loving father, doting grand father and a devout Christian of Catholic creed.”

“On this joyous occasion, my wife, Iara, and I, therefore, wish you many more years of good health and service to the nation,” Oshiomhole added.