The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has said that the party will crush the Reformed APC rebellion using “superior power of argument”.

Addressing a group that claimed to be state chairmen of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) which came to dissociate themselves from the rebellious rAPC, Oshiomhole said he had in his acceptance speech acknowledged that the party had challenges, but that he also assured it would be addressed.

He said those who were behind the rAPC did not seem to have the shared values as others in the party hence their decision to quit.

He assured that the leadership of APC will continue to engage those with genuine greviances with a view to resolving them.

“For me, there is no cause for alarm, nobody should panic over one Buba Galadima, whose group, I believe can not define us in the next election in 2019. Nigerians are wiser, they know that corruption is fighting back, they also know President Buhari’s resolve to fight corruption must elicit a counter force and that force must find attraction in some people.

“But like we have rightly said, we should not be distracted and we encourage the president not to be distracted. He must remain focused and sustain the fight and I believe the rebellion will be crushed using the superior power of argument, persuading our people not to forget in a hurry where we are coming from,” he said.