National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has warned that there will not be automatic ticket for any political aspirant on the platform of the party.

Oshiomhole handed down the warning while inaugurating members of the non-National Working Committee members in Abuja, yesterday.

He insisted that the NWC will not hesitate to adopt the option of direct primaries, to whittle the powers of any party member who wants to compromise internal democracy standard.

“We have lots of options in our constitution. We have the option of direct primaries. By direct primaries, you remove the power from delegates to party members and so, if you think that you can compromise the delegates and undermine the wises of majority of our members, we will call our members to do the voting.

“So, all those options are open. If we ask you to do consensus, you refuse to do consensus and you want to do a one-man show, knowing that one man cannot do election, we will neutralise those abuse of privileges by allowing direct membership participation.

“This leadership cannot be compromised. We will not be intimidated and we will not misuse our privileges to deny any one of our members appropriate opportunities to contests and have the opportunity to serve the country,” he warned.

The former Edo governor also pointed out that the era of appointing members of the opposition party into the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government is over.

“We are aware that, even as at today, we still have a lot of PDP people occupying very important positions in federal agencies.

“We will do everything possible to purge these elements out of the system because we are a party of change.