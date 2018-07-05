The All Progressives Congress National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, says the party is determined to govern the country differently to change it for the better.

Oshiomhole stated this when he led members of the National Working Committee on a visit to the Senate APC caucus in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said: “We are determined as a party to eliminate corruption and other forms of abuse of office, to entrench and deepen democracy.

“Above all, we are determined to work and strengthen the bond of unity across all the divides in Nigeria so that we can truly refer to our country as a united nation.

“These are reflected in the manifesto our party.”

The national chairman said with the trust reposed on the party by Nigerians, they would service that trust and sustain it as 2019 approaches.

He described the task ahead of the National Executive Council of the party as a huge responsibility, which they would not take for granted.

Oshiomhole said: “I want to assure everyone that it is not unusual to have the sort of issues we probably have in a couple of places.

“I bring on board a determination working with you and together with you to address each of those problems with a view to finding sustainable solutions.

“We do not need rocket scientists to be able to build a united party.

“We need a complete commitment to justice, fairness and courage to stand by the truth.

“Once we do that, I believe we will have sustainable solution.”

The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, while welcoming the NEC members, commended the national chairman for making the visit early enough.

Saraki said: “This is a good omen that we are all pleased with.

“Your emphasis on finding solutions is commendable.

“The essence of leadership is finding solutions.

“Your attitude, your approach are very promising.”

Saraki equally advised the NWM members to work as a team.”