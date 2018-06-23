The new national chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has said the other candidates withdrew themselves “unconditionally’’.

He made the statement on Saturday in Abuja at the party’s national convention, adding that it was as a result of the trust his other colleagues had for him that led to him emerging unopposed.

Mr Oshiomhole was unopposed after a voice affirmation by party members.

The party said 18 positions were unopposed and all were affirmed on Saturday.

“Few days before today, all the other candidates, one after the other decided individually, on their own to withdraw unconditionally. So to God be the glory.’’ Mr Oshiomhole said.

According to him, the job was easy because people trusted him.

“When people trust you, then half of the job is done. When you are free to initiate ideas, you are able to mediate with your internal differences so that the people know that you are their own and that you are not working against them, there will be no suspicion about who you have to use or the person you settle for.

“Number two is that we have to promise the world a people democracy. We give members the voice by ensuring that party members and everybody discuss issues and at the national level, we need to challenge the political elites and the business elites to discuss issues of the economy.”

Former party chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, stepped down from the race for reelection on June 1.