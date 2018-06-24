As the All Progressives Congress (APC) concludes its national convention, the newly elected chairman of the party Comrade Adams Oshiomole has stated that the former chairman of the party Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has succeeded in completing his tenure as the chairman of the party unlike the other party (PDP) whose chairmen never finished their tenure.

“They had fourteen National Chairmen in sixteen years of their rule,” he added.

He extolled the virtues of Chief Oyegun whom he said piloted the party to victory.

Oshiomole disclosed that there is no time to waste, assuring that he will resume in his office by 8am on Monday.

The new chairman promised to bring all members on board by holding summits where issues concerning the party will be discussed.

“This is a progress which must continue and we will resolve all our differrences”

“We will do all possible to reposition the party ahead of 2019 general election,” he said.