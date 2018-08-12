A trade unionist, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, on Sunday urged members of All Progressives Congress to support and nominate him as the flag bearer of the Benue South Senatorial District.

The young politician made the appeal during his formal declaration for the Senate seat in Otukpo.

Onjeh said that he was running for Senate again because the issues which warranted his aspiration in 2015 were still lingering and unresolved.

He said: “A cursory and comparative look at the Benue South makes it safe for one to conclude that our people are the most deprived and our district the most underdeveloped in Nigeria in spite of the humongous constituency funds allocated to the zone in the last 19 years.

“We have been existing without a voice since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.”

He said he was offering himself to productively and effectively represent the voiceless and vast majority of the zone in the 9th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Onjeh said that regardless of the internal challenges in the party, he had been loyal to the party from ACN to APC.

He said: “I have never contemplated defecting to any other party in the least because for me, changing from one political party to another is akin to changing my religion.”

Onjeh alleged that some newcomers in the party were plotting to deprive him of the opportunity of finishing the almost concluded struggle he embarked on in the last 12 years.

He said: “While, I welcome them into the contest, I urge them to imbibe democratic principles by subjecting themselves to a free and fair primary in the pursuance of the party’s Senatorial ticket and not by striving to obtain the ticket through the back door.”

Onjeh said he had been in the party with members and knew their needs, promising that he would be there for them if elected to the exalted office.

Adejo Eigege, the APC Chairman in Otukpo Local Government, urged every member to support Onjeh to clinch the party’s ticket as the Senatorial candidate, saying he would remember the zone when elected.

Emmanuel Ogona, the Deputy Leader of Ado Legislative Council, who spoke on behalf of the entire councillors, said that Onjeh represented the younger generation and knew the yearnings of the people.

NAN recalls that Onjeh was the APC candidate that contested against Senator David Mark in the 2015 general elections.