<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A former State Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress and National President of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) Comrade Osakpamwan Eriyo, has said that the Edo APC would have been united if former Governor Adams Oshiomhole had played the role of a godfather.

Comrade Eriyo said Oshiomhole was not a greedy man or a godfather like the ‘enemies’ were trying to portray him but that they wished Oshiomhole actually behaved like a godfather so that Edo APC would not be destroyed by people like Charles Idahosa and Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Eriyo said allegation by Mr. Idahosa that Oshiomhole picked 95 per cent of party positions in the administration of Governor Obaseki was misleading and untrue.

The RTEAN boss urged supporters of Governor Obaseki to stop blackmailing Oshiomhole who is not in the state or faced consequences of their actions.

Eriyo said Oshiomhole decided to stay away so that Obaseki would have a free hand but after failing in his duties to keep the APC united, the governor hired people like Idahosa to lay the blames on Oshiomhole’s shoulders.

He said they would resist any attempt by any group or an individual to rubbish the name of the National Chairman of the APC.

According to him, “it is sad that Mr. Idahosa is always making himself available for any government in power to be used in dishing out falsehood. His comment accusing Oshiomhole of imposing almost the entire cabinet in the administration of Obaseki as another ploy by Idahosa to create diversion from the real issues in Edo APC.

“We were all part and parcel of the APC administration before the coming of Obaseki who is today playing god.

“It is on record that Oshiomhole never bothered about who Governor Obaseki hired in his administration rather it is on record that it was Obaseki who even gave Oshiomhole three Commissioners when he was just the chairman of the state Economic Team.

“If Oshiomhole has a hand in the appointment of 95 per cent officials he should have also pushed the governor to appoint people into boards and parastatals in the state which the governor refused to do.

“If Oshiomhole actually have those powers like Idahosa stated, we will not have the problems we are having today in Edo APC because Oshiomhole would have known what to do. Oshiomhole is not a greedy man or a godfather like the enemies are trying to portray him and we wish he actually behaves like a godfather so that APC will not be destroyed by people like Idahosa and the governor.”