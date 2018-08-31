A mammoth crowd trooped out on Thursday in Kaiama, Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State for a heroic reception for Malam Abdullahi Danbaba, an aide of Governor Abdullahi Ahmed, who resigned to his appointment to remain in the All Progressives Congress.

Scores of the residents joined Danbaba to rally round the community, chanting anti-People Democratic Party and anti-Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki songs.

Some of the residents who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria said the community had suffered protracted neglect in infrastructural development, particularly road.

Alhaji Ahmed Usman, the Chairman, Kaiama Development Association, explained that the community had been die-hard Saraki dynasty loyalists but without any development to show for it.

Usman said: “We have suffered a lot.

“We have been pushed to the wall due to lack of infrastructure.

“That is why the people of Kaiama are saying ‘enough is enough’.

“For more than 30 years now, the late father of Bukola Saraki, Olusola Saraki, would come here and campaign that if we vote for him, he would do Kishi-Kaiama Road.

“So, Bukola spent eight years without doing the road; Bukola Saraki brought Abdulfatah and this is almost his eight years, the road is yet to be done.”

Usman added that there could not be any development without road, particularly noting that Kaiama is the food basket of the North West, South West and North Central in terms of yam, yam flour, maize, guinea corn and soya beans, among others.

According to him, people were frustrated to go and buy yam because of the bad road.

He added that all the three roads linking the community with the neighbourhood were in deplorable condition.

Also speaking, a youth, Abubakar Kakagida, said the people had been so patient to have followed Saraki this far.

Kakagida said: “We, the community, are the ones that asked Danbaba to resign and come to back to APC because we could not achieve our aspiration on Saraki’s platform.”

Meanwhile, Danbaba expressed delight over the warm and heroic reception, saying his resignation had been justified by the turnout of the people.