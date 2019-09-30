<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





There was commotion at the Bayelsa State House of Assembly on Monday as the embattled Speaker, Emmanuel Isenah, was controversially impeached.

He was immediately replaced with a lawmaker representing Southern Ijaw Constituency 2, Monday Obolo.

Media Aide to Isenah, Ranami Afagha, said the impeachment of his boss would not stand as it was done against the standing rules of the House.

Afagha said the mace of the House was violently taken away by thugs, adding that since the symbol of authority was not in the House, activities of those who purportedly removed his boss were illegal and unconstitutional.

“Those who don’t want peace said they removed speaker without the presence of the mace.

“The mace was taken away so any activity done without the mace is illegal. So, my boss still remains the Speaker,” he said.

Earlier, newsmen report that there was heavy shooting at the House as Isenah refused to relinquish his position.

It was gathered that while the House was sitting, Iseanah adjourned the plenary indefinitely in a tactical manoeuvre to foil his removal.

But thugs were said to have immediately stormed the House, shooting sporadically and made away with the mace.