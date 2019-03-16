



A head of the formal inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term, a committee to aid the administration deliver on fresh mandates and policy have been constituted and has commenced work.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is however expected to chair the committee, which will in the next two weeks submit its recommendations to the Federal government.

Osinbajo inaugurated the committee at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Friday.

He explained that the report would serve as a guideline for the incoming ministers and cabinet members.

According to him, the committee would determine the current status of government’s projects and performance as well as providing a direction for the implementation of the government’s policies and programmes in line with the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) including the next level policy documents.

The Vice President also revealed that the committee will review government’s projects both the ones inherited from previous administration and those initiated by the present administration.

He handed down some terms of reference, saying they are; to audit and determine the status of implementation of policies, programmes and projects either inherited or commenced by the out-going administration; identify and highlight a residue of works and challenges that may militate against their successful implementation.

“The committee will prepare and produce a detailed working document that would guide the incoming Cabinet Members on the direction of Government regarding policies, programmes and projects; Co-opt any organization(s)/person(s) relevant towards the successful execution of the exercise; and make any other recommendation(s) as may be necessary,” Osinbajo stated.

Members of the committee included: Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Ita-Oyo; Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udoma; Minister of Finance, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed; and the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

Others are: Ministers of Power, Works and Housing; Justice and Attorney General of the Federation; Industry, Trade and Investment; Transportation; Agriculture and Rural Development; Water Resources; National Security Adviser; Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office; and Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, member/Secretary.

Osinbajo told the committee that all the members will be required to work with a team of their choice, however, stressed that a team of consultants have also been engaged.

Although, the Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Ita-Oyo, Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, did not attend the inauguration but sent representatives.