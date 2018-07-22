Eight commissioners, three members of the Adamawa State House of Assembly and some local government chairmen under the All Progressive Congress led administration in Adamawa State have decamped to the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP).

The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Chief Uche Secondus, stated this in Yola Saturday at grand rally for one of the party’s presidential aspirant and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Uche Secondus gave the names of the Commissioners that decamped to include, Alh Ibrahim Mijinyawa of the ministry of land and survey, and Alh Umar Daware of the ministry of commerce and industry, who personally attended the rally on behalf of the six other commissioners.

The PDP national chairman also announced that three members of the Adamawa state house of Assembly and some local government chairmen and their councilors also dumped the ruling party for the PDP.

He said with the large turnout of members, the party is now a party of choice and in the coming weeks “I know there will be a political tsunami that there will be no more APC in the country “.

“You are aware that the APC has failed and we are preparing to provide the security to the people as people are being killed throughout the country , adding that the People’s Democratic Party is on a rescue mission to amend the evils perpetrated by APC”, he said .

Chief Uche Secondus further debunked the insinuation that Nigeria Youths are lazy, stressing that they are resourceful and energetic in all ramifications.

Speaking at the rally, the Presidential hopeful for the 2019 general elections under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, described Nigeria as a failed nation under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Atiku Abubakar said “the APC government has failed to unite Nigerians as we are more divided than any other time in the history of this country.”

The APC, according to him, has destroyed our economy as they took over an economic growth of 7 percent and brought it down to less than 2 percent.

“Today, we are witnessing the most insecured atmosphere in Nigeria as more people have died in Nigeria during the reign of the APC.”

He said “these three fundamental issues are key to our survival in the country, saying “we are the highest unemployed in the history of this country as more than 10 Million of our youths are unemployed “.

“Now my brothers and sisters, what the People’s Democratic Party is going to do is to reform our economy, to unify our country, to ensure we have security of lives and properties,” Atiku emphasized.

He therefore appealed to all PDP stakeholders and members Nigeria to join hand with him to ensure the return of the party to governance in the interest of the country.

Another party stakeholder, Mr Ben Bruce, a senator from Bayelsa State said, Nigerians need a President that can read and write and not he that would be dictating for.

Two of the eight Commissioners in the APC led State administration that decamped to the People’s Democratic Party were in attendance at the rally including three members of the Adamawa State House of Assembly and the Chairman of Guyuk Local Government Council and his councilor’s.