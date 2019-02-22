



Ahead of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Edo State Police Command has restated its commitment to peaceful election in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police in Charge of election duty, Mohammed DanMallam, disclosed this yesterday in Benin City, during operation show of force carried out by the various security agencies in the state.

DanMallam who warned trouble makers to stay away from the state, called on members of the public to come out to exercise their franchise freely.

He said: “The whole world has focused its attention on Nigeria because of Saturday’s general election. Our task is to ensure that we provide adequate security coverage before, during and after the election.

“What you see today is a show of force in demonstration of our readiness for the general election, to show the good people of Edo State that we are assuring them that their lives and properties are safe.

“We have been meeting with other sister security agencies to ensure that we give members of the public the confidence to exercise their civic responsibility without intimidation.

“We visited the Central Bank of Nigeria with Independent National Election Commission, INEC, officials and representatives of political parties where we inspected sensitive materials and everybody was satisfied.

“We are assuring members of the public that we are going to be neutral. Our purpose is to provide security for this election and that we would do.

“We are warning possible trouble makers, whether they are political thugs or whoever, to keep away from Edo State.

“Anybody who wants to truncate the peace we are enjoying in the state is going to be resisted with maximum force. It’s not a threat, but a warning.”