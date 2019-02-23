



Kebbi State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Ramatu, Adamu Gulma, has attributed the large turnout of voters especially women for the presidential and National Assembly elections to house-to-house campaign embarked upon by the APC in the state.

The commissioner who stated this while speaking with newsmen at the Forestry polling unit, Argungu, noted that every Nigeria’s doesn’t want to go back to the era of impunity of corruption and insecurity.

“This was due to the fact that, we have gone to every house in the town. And most of the polling units are full of crowd. And if you observed very well, we have large number of women coming out to vote.”

“This was made possible because of our efforts of visiting them in their various houses. We sat down with them eat with them and the results of our efforts is what we are seeing today.”