The Commissioner for Information in Kwara, Malam Ishak Sabi, said on Friday that Nigeria would be better with a female president.

Sabi made the remark at the inauguration of the new executive committee of the Kwara Chapter of the National Association of Women Journalists in Ilorin.

According to the commissioner, women are natural leaders going by their ability to multi-task, compared to men.

He said: “If we have a female president in this country, things will change for the better, because women are resourceful by nature. They are created in a peaceful way; and as such, they radiate peace.

“So, the acrimony and rancour that we have in the nation will be diffused, if we have a woman leader.”

He, however, charged women to lay good foundation for their children in order to have a peaceful nation.

Sabi said: “Our women have been performing leadership roles even in their homes; but I am still charging them to continue by bearing and nurturing their children well.

“They should lay a solid foundation for the family because when we have a solid family, we will have a solid nation.”

He further charged NAWOJ to continue to support the administration of the state and redouble efforts in building the nation through their reportage.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs, Alhaja Taibat Ahmed, charged the new executives to carry out their duties wholeheartedly.

Alhaja Ahmed reminded them that they were entrusted with their new responsibilities by their members and as such, should not disappoint those who elected them.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that all the six contestants who were returned unopposed at the election held at the NUJ Press Centre, Ilorin, were sworn in by the Vice President, D Zone, Jemila Abubakar.

She was represented by the immediate past Chairperson, Binta Mora.

The news executives are: Ayobola Olupinla (Chairperson), Limota Olu Ajayi (Vice Chairperson) and Fatima Rasheed (Secretary).

Others are: Mosunmola Ayobami (Assistant Secretary), Ramat Ismail (Treasurer) and Kuburat Samsudeen (Financial Secretary).

In her acceptance speech, Olupinla said the executive would focus on creating the best atmosphere for the development of women and children.

She said: “I make a solemn promise on behalf of the new executives to prioritize the best interest of NAWOJ at all times and always ensure that the welfare of our association and its members is our concern.

“We will ensure the voices of women and children are heard even in the midst of the present ‘noise’ that has bedevilled our nation and the world at large.

“We will collaborate with every group that has the interest of women and children at heart and we will together ensure that education is promoted and their self-confidence enhanced.”

The new NAWOJ chairperson pledged to ensure periodic training for members.

Olupinla said: “By the virtue of my Job, I have discovered that a well-trained and well exposed journalist adds value that are immeasurable to the development of any great nation.

“This is why another of our priorities will be to ensure that every female journalist is periodically trained and exposed to the new trend in journalism.

“I will leverage on every connection I have to build a lasting collaboration with every stakeholder and association that can add value to NAWOJ.”