Former commissioner emerges Enugu APC chairman

A former Commissioner for Works in Enugu State, Ugochukwu Agballah, on Saturday, emerged the new chairman of the All Progressives Congress in the state.

The party had on Saturday held its state congress to elect members of the state working committee with Option A4.

During the exercise, Agballa scored 684 votes to defeat two other contestants, retired Group Captain Joe Orji and Chief Paul Omeje.

Omeje scored four votes while Orji, a former Military Administrator of Gombe State, was absent.

The Chairman of the State Congress Committee, Ijioma Arodiogbu, described the exercise as peaceful and in line with the party guidelines.

Arodiogbu said though Orji failed to turn up for the election, the committee went ahead to screen him.

He said: “Orji did not come, but he was screened and all the candidates voted for.

“We adopted Option A4 system, after which Agballa scored 684 votes and Omeje scored four votes.”

Arodiogbu said he was satisfied with the process.

Responding, Agballa said that his emergence as state chairman of the party had signaled a new dawn for the APC in the state.

He promised to unite all members of the party in the state by providing committed and selfless leadership.

He said that Enugu State needed an alternative and credible political platform that would be sensitive to the plights of the people.

Agballa described the APC as a national political platform that would protect the interest of the South-East region.