The Commissioner for Health in Zamfara State, Alhaji Lawali Liman, on Saturday emerged the new chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.

The Chairman of the party’s Congress Committee, Alhaji Umar Dambo, said Liman emerged as a consensus candidate following agreement reached by party elders and stakeholders in the state.

Liman had served as the Chairman of Kaura-Namoda Local Government Council before he was re-appointed by Governor Abdulaziz Yari as commissioner in the state’s executive council.

He also served as the state Commissioner for Rural and Community Development before he was redeployed to the Ministry of Health.