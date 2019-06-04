<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Bayelsa State Government on Tuesday said the state remained the least indebted among other states in the South-South geopolitical zone.

Speaking in Yenagoa, Commissioner for Information, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said the state’s debt profile released by the Debt Management Office (DMO) was moderate following the frugality and judicious management of resources by the governor, Seriake Dickson.

The commissioner said that government inherited a bond of N120bin from the Chief Timipre Sylva administration at inception in 2012 and would complete repayment of the loan in June.

He noted that the governor should be commended for keeping the debt status of the state low in spite of the various big ticket projects in the critical sectors that were successfully executed in the state.

He recalled that the government recently completed the Bayelsa International Cargo/Passenger Airport at a cost of N65bn aside the multi-billion projects in education, health, agriculture and sectors.

The commissioner said that Sylva and members of the APC, who were making false claims about the debt profile of the state had a responsibility to tell Bayelsans what they did with the N120bn loan burden they foisted on the state.

He lamented that the money was frittered away as no visible project was tied to it.

He said: “It is worthy of note that the Bayelsa still remains the least indebted state in the whole of the South South South. This is in spite of the massive projection execution that has taken place since 2012 when the Restoration Government took over.

“The debt status of the state is modest because of the prudent and judicious management of state resources by the Governor in spite of the several completed development projects in the state.

“By this month, we will finish paying Chief Timipre Sylva’s bonds which is about N120 billion which of course, he didn’t use for anything.”

“When such people make claims, they should be reminded that they have a duty to tell Bayelsans what they did with N120 billion they foisted on the state,”