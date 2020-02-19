<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A social group, Coalition 2020, has called on the National Assembly to work further on the Electoral Act with a view to ensuring reliable and transparent elections in the country.

The group made the call in Akure on Tuesday during its meeting held in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

According to a communiqué jointly signed by the chairman and the Head, Media Committee of the coalition, Hon. Bamiduro Dada and ​Rt. Hon Jumoke Akindele​ respectively and made available to newsmen on Wednesday, “The Coalition applauds the move by the National Assembly for reviewing the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended particularly in relation to the Electoral Act.

“The body sees this as a welcome development if the constitution can sincerely be looked into and amended with a view to providing the country with a more reliable and transparent electoral process that can be adjudged to have given all participants a free level of participation.”

Throwing its support for the electronic voting system rather than analog, the group observed that it would address the inordinate activities that had characterised the nation’s electoral system in the past.





“Without doubt, electronic voting system if adopted will help reduce incessant electoral violence, ballot snatching, falsification of figures and so on and so forth,” the communiqué reads in part.

The Coalition, which comprises notable politicians, bureaucrats, technocrats, artisans, students and all relevant stakeholders in the society, without any bias to any political party or person, desired to get the best choice and personality for the next governorship candidate in Ondo State and in subsequent elections.

Reeling out some of its desires for Ondo State, the group called for free and qualitative basic primary and secondary education as well as heavily subsidized tertiary education.

The Coalition also solicited for qualitative and affordable healthcare service as well as other basic functional amenities like free pipe-borne water, good roads among others.

Speaking on the persistent insecurity challenges in the country, the group tasked government at all levels “to be more alive to their constitutional responsibilities of providing adequate and effective security to all Nigerians.”