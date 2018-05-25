A Coalition of Northern Youths Organisation under the aegis of Northern Youth Advocacy for Excellence, on Friday, declared their support to the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

The spokesman of the coalition, Hussaini Usman, said at a news conference in Kaduna, that the decision was reached at an extended executive meeting of the group held in Abuja on May 20.

According to him, Buhari has, so far demonstrated his ability to take Nigeria to the next level.

He said: “What Nigerians want is good and transparent governance that will stimulate economic growth and development to improve the standard of living of the people.”

Usman said that Buhari has done tremendously well to better the living condition of Nigerians in terms of economic and infrastructural development.

He said: “The President has promised to tackle insecurity, corruption, power, unemployment; improve infrastructure and agriculture and his achievements in these areas can be seen everywhere.

“Boko Haram has been defeated and we now have breath of fresh air in areas previously devastated by the dreaded insurgents.

“Buhari is equally winning the war against corruption in a bid to building a corrupt-free society, and so far, billions of naira have been recovered from corrupt politicians and government officials that have enriched themselves illegally.

“Also, electricity generation has improved from about 2,600 megawatts in 2015 to the current 7,000 and targeting 10,000 megawatts in no distant time.

“He has equally done well in agriculture with drastic drop of rice importation from 644,131 tons in 2015 to 20,000 as at Sept. 2017 from Thailand alone, and infrastructure is also witnessing massive development.”

Usman said that, with the aforementioned achievements in the last three years, Buhari is more qualified to seek re-election and should be supported by all Nigerians.

The spokesman stressed that the coalition with membership from across the 19 northern states, would soon hold a two-million-man match in support of Buhari’s re-election.

He said those asking the president not to seek re-election were self-serving individuals with nothing to offer the country.

The present administration of President Buhari would be three years on Tuesday, May 29.