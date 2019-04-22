<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Coalition of Governorship Candidates and Party Chairmen (CGCPC) in Rivers State have given the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) a 24-hour ultimatum to release the Certified True Copies (CTCs) of the declared results of the March 9 governorship and House of Assembly elections.

CGCPC, Monday in Port Harcourt, through its Chairman, Pastor Warigbani Zebulun, and Secretary, Chibuzor Anele, stated that making the CTCs of the declared results available would enable leaders of the opposition political parties to have a view, for consideration and determination.

The coalition said: “We have remained law abiding, despite the unlawful collation and announcement of results, without the presence of agents of opposition parties, which INEC and the Nigeria police denied access into the collation centre.

“Several other complaints, including court actions, were ignored by INEC during the collation and capable of plunging Rivers State into crisis, which we sacrificially avoided, even when fake results were declared by INEC’s fact-finding committee.

“The leadership of INEC at the state and national levels should do the needful, to avoid unpleasant actions that are capable of plunging Rivers State into crisis.

“We are compelled to accuse INEC of an unholy alliance with Governor Nyesom Wike and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, while depriving many governorship candidates and the various opposition political parties of equal opportunities, rights and privileges.”

CGCPC also accused INEC of dancing to the drumbeats of PDP, while declaring that its members would rise against such moves, at the expiration of the ultimatum.