



The Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) has described the decision of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the February 23 poll, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, to reject the outcome of the poll as a dangerous step capable of truncating the relative peace being enjoyed in the country.

The body has therefore, urged Atiku to act as a statesman who had benefitted from electoral benevolence of Nigerians and congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari.

The CNPP Chairman in Ekiti, Deacon Olu Akomolafe, while speaking with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a credible poll.

“Atiku shouldn’t take any action that could truncate the system or jeopardise the relative peace in the country.

“He should act like a true statesman the way former President Goodluck Jonathan did in 2015 when he lost in the same way.

“Alhaji Atiku had received the electoral benevolence of Nigerians thrice and these worth being considered in Nigeria’s situation today.

“He was elected Governor of Adamawa State in 1999 and later emerged as the Vice Presidential candidate to President Olusegun Obasanjo same year.

“They both won election together,” Akomolafe noted.

“His election with Gen. Obasanjo was further revalidated in 2003 and having enjoyed this, we expected that he should put Nigeria first and accord the verdict of the people with respect”, he stated.

CNPP insisted that Atiku resorting to court action in spite of the credibility of the poll, as adjudged by local and international observers would be tantamount to pursuing personal agenda and taking actions that could immerse the nation into unprecedented crisis.

Akomolafe said the election of February 23 attained international standard and so, no patriotic Nigerian with genuine interest in the country’s unity would take legal action against the verdict of the masses.

“We could remember vividly that former Vice President Atiku did say on the day he won the PDP presidential primary in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, that he was contesting to make Nigeria better and not for personal aggrandisement.

“The CNPP leader, who congratulated President Buhari, urged him to rededicate himself to the service of the nation, by bringing more democratic dividends to their doorsteps in his second term.

“Having realized this victory in a rigorous fashion, President Buhari must redouble efforts by blocking every loophole constituting a clog in the wheel of progress and ensure that he makes amends for Nigeria not to regret reelecting him.

“No doubt, his government has made remarkable showings in the areas of fight against corruption and insurgency, but he must do more for Nigerians to be secured wherever they are. He should also devise more active means to generate employments for our army of unemployed youths while the N-power, tradermoni and other safety nets should be sustained to reduce poverty among Nigerians”, CNPP said.