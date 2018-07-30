Following the gale of defection that hit the All Progressives Congress recently, the Coalition for Nigeria Movement has said the development is a signal that Nigerians have rejected the ruling party because of its failure in the governance of the country in the last three years.

CNM spokesman, Mr. Akin Osuntokun, told newsmen that the APC lawmakers in both chambers of the National Assembly that defected to the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party and the African Democratic Congress must have taken the decision to do so out of frustration with the poor leadership being offered Nigerians by the APC.

Osuntokun added that the action of the lawmakers was a good development that would positively impact on the survival of the country during this critical moment it was going through in the face of poor governance by the ruling APC.

“It’s just a reflection of dissatisfaction and frustration with the government of APC at the Federal level and at the state level. The development is good. What democracy is all about is the going and coming together to reach a consensus, fight for election, gather people of right minds and put in power the party you want or remove from power the party you don’t want there; that is the general direction of what they are doing and that is how democracy works- the freedom of association, freedom of speech, freedom to gather together to hold a political position. So, it is good for Nigerian citizens that they are putting this into practice,” he said.

The CNM spokesman added that the development was enough danger signal for the ruling party to know that Nigerians had got fed up with its style of governance.

“It is the beginning of their Nunc Dimittis, if they keep on loosing. It’s a signpost that Nigerians have rejected them; they should start getting ready to leave power,” he said.

Asked whether those defecting from the ruling APC to the opposition would not later turn round against the PDP in future, Osuntoku maintained, “What is important is the reason for doing so; not whether they did it. If the reason is good, then they should be applauded. They are not doing so in vain. It is the logic behind it that is important, not whether they did it. They are not just doing it just for their own sake. They are doing it in the interest of Nigeria. As far as they are doing so for a good reason, it’s something they should be applauded for.”

He, however, said that the CNM was interested in repositioning the country, adding that the coalition and the other political parties would join hands to oust the ruling APC for a better government in the next dispensation.

Osuntokun said, “CNM has already floated a party called the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and they have already metamorphosed into that. It’s in that regard that the ADC is part of the move, working together to dislodge the APC from power.

“I’m sure you are aware that in alliance with the PDP and other parties, we have formed an organisation called the Coalition of United People’s Party. So, that is so far as what the CNM is doing currently. We seek to come to office and power through election, and you contest to put yourself there and defeat the opponent. In this instance, to defeat the APC and form the government that will devolve from the outcome of the election, which will give you the opportunity to put your policies and programmes in action.”