



Disturbed by the growing allegations of extortion by registration officer of the Independent National Electoral commission (INEC) and low turnout of people for the exercise in most areas in the Southeast, especially commercial areas, the Anambra State chapter of Civil Liberty Organization (CLO) has called on the five governors in the zone to immediately order their various state security services and other relevant agencies to probe the allegation as well as embark on aggressive voter education and enlighten programmes to sensitize the people on importance of registration and obtaining their permanent voter cards (PVCs).

Making the call in a release signed by the human rights group, chairman in the state, Comrade Vincent Ezekwueme, made available to newsman in Nnewi on Monday, the organisation called the governors of the five states of the Southeast to rise up to the occasion by directing their various state security services and other relevant agencies to wade in to the allegations to ascertain the truth with a view of meting adequate punishment to offenders as well as set up an aggressive voter education programme to sensitize people of zone to register and cast their votes in 2019 general election.

Said the human rights group, “Our security services and our governors should spare no effort to put to a stop to monetisation and commercialisation of the country’s electoral process to protect our hard earned democracy in which eminent Nigerians like the late Chief M.K.O Abiola, and his wife, Kudirat, Alfred Rewane, etc died for.’’