Any attempt to subvert the will of Nigerians during the 2019 general election will have dire consequences for the unity of the country, two leading clerics Primate Elijah Ayodele and Primate Rufus Okikiola Ositelu have warned.

In separate prophecies on 2019, both envisaged, major crises if the elections were not free and fair.

Primate Ayodele, who is a popular seer and founder of the Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church with headquarters in Lagos, predicated that the “elections will be tough,” and fraught with serious challenges and irregularities.

“The forthcoming 2019 elections will be different from the 2015 elections. The elections will be tough. The fight will be serious. People will come out en masse to vote. Nobody will allow rigging. But the security agencies and INEC will cause a lot of problems; selling of votes, using security to terrorise people, thugs to hijack constituencies, will be major problems,” he stated.

In the prophesies that spanned a broad spectrum of issues, Primate Ayodele, nonetheless, underscored what he perceived as the aversion of the present Federal Government for truth.

“This government does not like to hear the truth. It is too desperate, too selfish,” he claimed.

He prophesised that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) faced uncertainties in Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Imo and Kogi states in the elections because of intractable internal combustion,

On the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ayodele said the future of the party is bright if it conducted a free and fair primary election with the Senate president, Dr Bukola Saraki, emerging as its presidential candidate for the general election.

“Let PDP engage in free, fair primaries. If Saraki gets that ticket, it will be over for the APC. He is the anointed person that can push PDP to the next level,” he said.

The cleric, who said he had never met Saraki in person, warned that any attempt to force him out as Senate president would be catastrophic.

In his own prophecies for 2019, Primate Ositelu said the spate of killings in the country portends danger to the corporate existence of the country.

Describing next year as a year of retribution and reformation, he declared: “The Lord says there will be political blood shedding in the country. The blood of many souls killed will call for revenge, which will lead to mysterious deaths, says the faithful God.

“Therefore, let all the children of God pray fervently against the continuous shedding of innocent blood that may lead to the breakup of the country.”

On the general election, Primate Ositelu asserted: “The importance of having free and fair election cannot be overemphasised. It is a precondition for peace, stability and socio-economic development of the country. I therefore urge all levels of government to work assiduously towards ensuring free and fair elections.”

Details of the prophesies of Primates Ayodele and Ositelu are on pages 35 and 38 respectively.

Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has sent a strong warning to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) not to attempt to rig elections in the state.

Ortom gave the warning on Saturday, urging those planning to rig the 2019 elections to shelve the idea because it was no longer fashionable.

The governor, however, declared that the 2019 elections in the state was critical for the people.

According to him, “for Benue people, the issues at stake in 2019 are so grave that no one could subvert the will of the people through rigging and get away with it.”

Ortom stated this during the funeral of the late David Ukuma, Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Benue State Council who died penultimate Saturday.

The governor advised the people to obtain, safeguard and use their Permanent Voter Card effectively to define their future.

He enjoined them to unite and overcome the challenges just as their forefathers did.

Ortom alleged that that the attacks of Fulani herdsmen on the state were a continuation of the 1804 conquest and occupation agenda of jihadists.

“No one can remove me from office without the permission of God, who made it possible for me to be elected. I stood firm on the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law 2017 because the Benue people, who enacted it, were resolute on its implementation,” he said.

Speaking on the late journalist, Ortom described him as a talented broadcaster who excelled in his profession and urged other media practitioners to emulate his sterling qualities.

In his homily, Reverend Father Barnabas Nyam of St. Michael’s Quasi Parish, Gbeji, advised those living to prepare for their death because all humans were mortals.