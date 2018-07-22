Pastor Dickson Ailemen, the Kuje Zonal Superintendent, Foursquare Gospel Church, has warned that killings in some parts of the country must stop to avert national destruction.

Ailemen, who gave the warning on Sunday in Kuje in a sermon titled: “Things that Facilitates Open Heaven”, said national unity and love were crucial to open heaven upon any nation.

The cleric said the increasing pace of killings in the country could attract the anger of God, but added that efforts must be intensified to shun the vices bedeviling the country.

According to him, most countries facing such major problems are known for wickedness where people are involved in terrorism, killing, shedding blood and kidnapping

“Uganda, Egypt and Rwanda experiences should be a lesson to the world because wickedness has denied them their rightful positions in the world.

“God cannot be happy where human life is not valued and Christians must wake up to declare a day for national repentance to forestall further killings in the country,” he said.

Ailemen said obedience, giving, prayers and harmony in homes were keys that facilitate open heaven and urged couples to strive to live in peace and unity.