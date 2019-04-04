<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rev Father David Ajang, the chaplain of Plateau State Government House Chapel, has challenged Governor Simon Lalong to use his second term as an opportunity to unite different sections of Plateau politics that have been divided along religious and ethnic lines.

Rev Ajang gave the advice during the Plateau Government House chapel’s monthly prayers and fasting organised by Governor Lalong for government appointees to pray for the peace of the state.

The chaplain said Lalong must work towards uniting Plateau under the new dispensation in the state.

According to him, the body of Christ on the Plateau should remain as one body, tasking church leaders in Plateau not to allow political differences among the political class in the state to divide the church in the state along denomination lines.

“Politics come and go but the body of Christ will remain as one body on the Plateau.’’

He commended Governor Lalong for doing well under his first tenure and charged him to do more in his second coming in order to consolidate on the gains of the achievements made on his first tenure for the good of the people of the state.

Governor Lalong said in the course of joining politics in the state, he has learnt the act of politics the hard way, saying three categories of people had thought him lesson.

He added, “there are people I met that assured me that they were with me, but yet when the times came, these people were nowhere to be found when I needed them most; while there are those who told me to my face that they will not support me but yet when the time comes, some of them will rally round me while others that dine and whine with you will turn round at the end of the day not casting their votes for me.’’

Governor Lalong promised to use his second term to forge unity among the people of his state.