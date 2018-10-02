



The Chairman of the governorship primaries for the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, Clement Ebri, has described as fake the results making the rounds.

Ebri, who spoke at a news conference, said even the materials for the primaries were yet to be distributed.

The committee put in place by the National Working Committee of the party had on Monday said the primaries will be by open-secret balloting.

However, the scenario from the results being circulated showed that Option A4 was fully adopted, with voters queuing behind the photographs of their preferred candidates.

Ebri told the news conference that the distribution of electoral materials will commence by 1pm, to be followed by accreditation and voting, which will be conducted by the APC NWC appointed officials.

He said this was to ensure a free, fair and credible primary.

A statement in that regard urged Lagosians, particularly members of the APC, to disregard reports and footages of ongoing elections in some wards in the State as no State party official is empowered to accredit or conduct the Lagos State gubernatorial primaries.

The Committee also said all registered members of the party, with their membership slip, are entitled to participate and are therefore urged to peacefully proceed to their various wards for accreditation and voting.