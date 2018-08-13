The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP’s) claims of an alleged plot by security operatives to arrest and detain the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, and his deputy, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

In a statement on Monday, by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena, the APC described the claims as mere false alarms, however, adding that if the PDP had a clear conscience, they would have no reason to fear any arrest or accusations.

Nabena said, “We had thought that by now, the PDP would be tired of its lame opposition strategy of false alarms, baseless and frivolous accusations.

“The President Muhammadu Buhari administration has repeatedly demonstrated its strict adherence to the rule of law, therefore, the alleged plan to arrest or harass the mentioned leaders is hogwash and baseless.

“Clear conscience fears no accusation. Why are PDP leaders afraid of arrest if their conscience is clear? All law-abiding citizens or residents of the country have nothing to fear about arrest”.

The APC, therefore, stressed that nobody no matter how highly placed will escape the full wrath of the law if he or she runs fowl of our laws.

“If the Senate President and the tree-climbing Senator are facing criminal charges in our law courts and his Deputy has explanations to make to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the acquisition of numerous properties in Nigeria and abroad through questionable sources, the President Buhari-led APC administration has nothing to do with them.

“The laws of the country are only being applied and they should answer for their acts of infamy,” the APC said.

This comes days after the Senators Saraki and Ekweremadu had also accused the Federal Government of planning to implicate them in the recent blockade of the National Assembly by security operatives.