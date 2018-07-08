Mr Toyin Raji, Assistant Pastor In-Charge of King’s Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on Sunday led members of the congregation in special prayer for peaceful conduct of the forthcoming Governorship election in Ekiti and the 2019 general elections.

Raji said that the prayer became necessary for the nation, particularly Ekiti to record an election devoid of rancour.

NAN reports that the prayer was led by the clergyman at the Sunday Service in Usin-Ekiti, Ikole local government area of Ekiti.

“The whole world is focusing on Ekiti now on the forthcoming July 14 Governorship election, this is a very crucial week for the state.

“As Christians, we must intercede on behalf of Ekiti and Nigeria in general for conduct of a peaceful, free and credible elections devoid of violence.

“I urge you, (the church members) to get your Permanent Voters Card, (PVC) and cast your votes to the candidate of your choice, especially the forthcoming July 14 election in Ekiti,” the clergyman said.

He said the people must continually pray that God in His infinite mercy choose for Ekiti and the country the leaders that would make development their paramount responsibilities.

He said, ”I pray that before, during and after these elections, particularly that of Ekiti coming shortly; the Almighty God will show us mercy.

“When the good of that new government comes, we hope be alive to witness it in Jesus name.”