Former Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has threatened to back any option taken by Igbo people in 2023, including pulling out of Nigeria if they are denied the chance to produce Nigerian president in 2023.

The former governor had earlier said they would explore other options including prayers and lobbying all nationalities and political stakeholders in Nigeria to buy their support, but if that fails, then the people of the South East would consider pulling out of the “marriage” which he will fully support.

He was happy with the formation of an advocacy group, South East for President 2023 (SEFORP 2023), describing it as a mature agitation platform to get global attention and galvanise support for the realisation of the 2023 Igbo presidency agenda.

He said: “The first thing we must do is to hold national prayers because all powers belong to God. As we pray fervently, we will work tirelessly and most importantly establish a united front to get that.

“If we do all these things and other things that are expected from us within the constitution, and yet we didn’t get the presidency of Nigeria in 2023, then we would consider ourselves not welcomed in Nigeria.

“We have the capacity and numbers to produce Nigerian president. Anything otherwise would make us seize to be citizens of Nigeria. Even if Nigerian state rejects us, we cannot reject ourselves. As far as I am concerned, this is the final push for Igbo presidency.

“Nigeria has been pushing us out of Nigeria. The government of Nigeria has not helped matters too. We are denied political appointments, employment in certain areas, our peoples’ businesses are frustrated through government policies. We can’t take this anymore.”

The SEFORP National Coordinator, Okechukwu Obioha, in his speech explained that SEFORP is not a political party but an advocacy group that was formed to fill the gap of mature agitation to give a sense of belonging to all Igbo people in all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.

He was happy with the level of acceptance of the move at home and abroad, saying that it’s an indication that the people of South East are tired of marginalisation and are ready to take their own destiny in their hand.

SEFORP FCT chairman, Callystus Agomuo, in his remarks, said that southeast geo-political zone has all along, contributed in no small measure to making presidents of Nigeria from other regions.

He humbly requested that the people be accorded same privilege in 2023 when the North will complete eight straight years in power (two terms).

He insisted that the next pendulum should swing to South East based on principles of justice, fairness and equity.

“It may look like a tall but it’s an achievable dream that only requires collective responsibility of all of us to propagate the gospel and epistle in every socio-political party and association that we belong.

“Drum it loud and clear into the ears of global audience that the presidential seat of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023 is for the southeast geopolitical zone,” he said.