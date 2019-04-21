<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has revealed reasons behind the sacking of 12 Local Government Chairmen by the state Governor, Nyesom Wike immediately after the governorship and State Assembly elections.

Eze, in a statement forwarded to newsmen on Sunday, noted that the governor’s latest action had further exposed the criminal conspiracy between him and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the elections in the state.

He said that it had become glaring that besides other tardy mistakes, including issuing pre-assigned Certificates of Return to Wike and others, the governor fired the council chairmen because they woefully lost their council areas to Awara in the real elections.

He said, “The result of how INEC manipulated Governor Nyesom Wike into office, against the wishes of Rivers people, is becoming clearer as the governor recently sacked, unilaterally and unconstitutionally, the council chairmen of the 12 local government councils that voted against him massively during the 2019 polls. Also sacked were 15 PDP local council chairmen that allowed AAC to prevail in their areas of jurisdiction.

“The said local government areas were the ones that voted massively against PDP and Governor Nyesom Wike before INEC, in their characteristic manner, suspended the collation of the results in order to tamper with the results in favour of Governor Wike and his PDP candidates.

“The council areas are Okrika, Emohua, Abua/Odual, Degema, Khana, Gokana, Ahoada East, Ikwerre, Eleme, Andoni, Omuma, and Ogu/Bolo.

“Wike had during his electioneering campaign threatened to deal with any political appointee or local government that fails to vote for him and the PDP candidates so the sacking of these council chairmen on the flimsy excuse that they didn’t attend state function is an excuse meant for those who don’t understand the politics of Wikeism,” Eze said.